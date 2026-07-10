Have You Ever Experienced "Type 2 Fun"? (Spoiler: It Doesn't Feel Fun at the Time.)

You know those experiences that are absolutely awful while they're happening... but somehow become your favourite story a few months later?

There's actually a name for that.

It's called "Type 2 Fun."

Unlike regular fun, where you're smiling the whole time, Type 2 Fun is the kind that has you wondering, "Whose idea was this?" while you're living through it.

Think about running a marathon.

Moving into a new house.

Camping in the pouring rain.

Trying to assemble IKEA furniture without ending your relationship.

Giving birth.

Taking your kids to Disney in July.

Or that family road trip where everyone threatened to walk home.

In the moment, you're sweaty, exhausted, cranky, and questioning every decision that led you there.

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But give it a little time...

Suddenly, it's the story you tell at every family gathering.

"Remember when Dad locked the keys in the cottage?"

"Remember when we got lost on that hike for three hours?"

"Remember when the moving truck got stuck in the driveway?"

Even embarrassing moments can become Type 2 Fun. At the time, you want the earth to swallow you whole. A year later? You're laughing so hard you can barely finish telling the story.

So, if you're in the middle of something difficult right now, there's a decent chance Future You is already looking forward to telling everyone about it.

Because sometimes the best memories start with the words...

"This is the worst day ever." 😂