How to Host a Fun Fall-Themed Girls’ Night In

You don’t need a big event to celebrate fall … just your best friends, cozy vibes, and a few seasonal touches. Whether you’re catching up, watching movies, or indulging in fall treats, here’s how to host a fall-themed girls’ night in that captures the best of the season.

Beat FOMO by being in the know! Sign up for our newsletter today and never miss a beat. Subscription Form Sign Me Up

1. Set the Scene: Cozy and Autumnal

When planning your fall-themed girls' night start with the mood. Think warm lighting, soft textures, and those signature fall scents. Dim the overhead lights and bring out candles or string lights for a golden glow. Toss a few fuzzy blankets and plaid pillows around your living room. It's instant comfort.

For scent, go with something classic like pumpkin spice, vanilla chai, or apple cinnamon. It’s amazing how much a candle can transform the whole atmosphere.

Bonus tip: Play an acoustic fall playlist in the background … think Noah Kahan, Fleetwood Mac, or Taylor Swift’s Evermore.

2. Pick a Theme (and Run With It)

A fall theme makes everything feel more intentional and a little extra fun. Here are a few to try:

Pumpkin Everything Party: Everyone brings a pumpkin-flavored snack or drink. You can even have a mini pumpkin decorating contest.

Everyone brings a pumpkin-flavored snack or drink. You can even have a mini pumpkin decorating contest. Movie & Munchies Night: Line up cozy classics like Practical Magic, You’ve Got Mail, or Hocus Pocus. Get everyone to bring their favourite movie night snack food.

Line up cozy classics like Practical Magic, You’ve Got Mail, or Hocus Pocus. Get everyone to bring their favourite movie night snack food. DIY Spa Night: Mix your own pumpkin face masks or apple cider sugar scrubs while sipping cider.

Mix your own pumpkin face masks or apple cider sugar scrubs while sipping cider. Dip Party: Everyone brings a dip and a “dipper” to share like chips and guac, bread and spinach dip, apples and caramel, or veggies and hummus.

Everyone brings a dip and a “dipper” to share like chips and guac, bread and spinach dip, apples and caramel, or veggies and hummus. Board Party: Skip the potluck and have everyone bring a themed board instead — like classic charcuterie, dessert, or breakfast spreads. It’s easy, creative, and perfect for grazing all night.

Skip the potluck and have everyone bring a themed board instead — like classic charcuterie, dessert, or breakfast spreads. It’s easy, creative, and perfect for grazing all night. Soup & Sweater Night: Everyone brings a cozy soup in a slow cooker and wears their favorite oversized sweater. Think comfort food and comfort clothes.

Everyone brings a cozy soup in a slow cooker and wears their favorite oversized sweater. Think comfort food and comfort clothes. Fall Bake-Off: Channel your inner Great British Baking Show and have everyone bake a fall treat (like apple crisp or pumpkin bread), and you all vote for the favorite.

Channel your inner Great British Baking Show and have everyone bake a fall treat (like apple crisp or pumpkin bread), and you all vote for the favorite. Witchy Vibes Night: Light candles, pull tarot cards, and sip spiced cocktails while leaning into your mystical side.

Light candles, pull tarot cards, and sip spiced cocktails while leaning into your mystical side. Flannel & Fondue Party: Dress in flannel and dip into pots of melted cheese or chocolate. It’s nostalgic and cozy in all the right ways.

Dress in flannel and dip into pots of melted cheese or chocolate. It’s nostalgic and cozy in all the right ways. DIY Craft Night: Create fall wreaths, paint or mod-podge mini pumpkins, or make candles together. Keep it simple and social.

Create fall wreaths, paint or mod-podge mini pumpkins, or make candles together. Keep it simple and social. Book & Blanket Club: Pick a short story or fall-themed book, make hot drinks, and chat while wrapped in blankets.

3. Sip Something Seasonal

Fall-themed drinks will set the tone of your girls' night. Serve up something cozy that feels like autumn in a cup.

Try these:

Hot apple cider with cinnamon sticks

Pumpkin spice hot chocolate (top with whipped cream and nutmeg)

Apple sangria made with white wine, sliced fruit, and a splash of brandy

For a non-alcoholic twist: sparkling apple juice with a cinnamon sugar rim

Serve drinks in mugs or mason jars for an extra touch of charm.

4. Snack Like a Fall Queen

Every good girls’ night revolves around snacks and fall offers so many fun options. If you haven’t picked a theme that incorporates a potluck spin, be sure to plan snacks. Go sweet, savory, or both:

Sweet: Caramel popcorn, pumpkin cookies, cinnamon sugar donut holes

Caramel popcorn, pumpkin cookies, cinnamon sugar donut holes Savory: Baked brie with fig jam, roasted nuts, butternut squash crostini

Baked brie with fig jam, roasted nuts, butternut squash crostini DIY option: Build-your-own s’mores bar with seasonal twists — think dark chocolate, salted caramel, and cinnamon graham crackers

5. Add an Activity (That Doesn’t Feel Like Work)

Keep it low-key and fun. You’re not planning a craft fair … just something to make the night memorable.

A few easy ideas:

Pumpkin painting or carving — grab mini pumpkins and paint pens

— grab mini pumpkins and paint pens Candle making — use simple kits and fall-scented oils

— use simple kits and fall-scented oils Vision board night — cozy, creative, and great for meaningful conversations

— cozy, creative, and great for meaningful conversations Board games or tarot cards — perfect for laughter or light-hearted introspection

— perfect for laughter or light-hearted introspection DIY mug decorating — use paint pens to personalize mugs for hot cocoa or tea

— use paint pens to personalize mugs for hot cocoa or tea Fall trivia — test everyone’s autumn knowledge

— test everyone’s autumn knowledge Cookie decorating — delicious, interactive, and Instagram-worthy

— delicious, interactive, and Instagram-worthy Photo scavenger hunt — give everyone a list of cozy or funny photo prompts to capture throughout the night

— give everyone a list of cozy or funny photo prompts to capture throughout the night Gratitude cards — write and share one thing you’re thankful for (sweet, simple, and surprisingly uplifting)

6. Capture the Vibe

You don’t need a professional setup … just a cozy corner, a few fairy lights, and a phone.

Take candid photos or short clips for a little memory reel. If you want to lean into the theme, set up a mini fall-themed photo booth for your girls' night with props like scarves, hats, and mugs of cocoa.

7. Keep It Easy and Intentional

The best girls’ nights aren’t about perfection … they’re about connection. Focus on creating a space where everyone can relax, laugh, and feel present.

A few thoughtful touches (and some delicious snacks) are all you really need.

Advertisement

Make It A Cozy Night Worth Repeating

Fall has a way of making ordinary nights feel special. So light the candles, grab your coziest blanket, and text the group chat. With the right mix of warmth, laughter, and pumpkin spice, your fall girls’ night in might just become an annual tradition.

RELATED: Girls’ Nights Aren’t Just Fun — They’re Essential ...