Trudeau Getting Heat for Cheering on US

Former prime minister Justin Trudeau is responding to criticism after choosing to attend the United States' opening World Cup match instead of Canada's first game on home soil.

The backlash started after a report noted Trudeau was in Los Angeles for Friday's FIFA World Cup opener, where he was spotted alongside girlfriend Katy Perry.

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After critics questioned why he wasn't at Canada's historic World Cup moment, Trudeau took to social media to explain himself.

"Sometimes supportive boyfriend duties call," he wrote, adding a Canadian flag emoji and noting he was there to support Perry, who helped kick off the tournament festivities. He also insisted Canadians know which team he'll be cheering for to win it all.

Not everyone was convinced.

Canada 🇨🇦 finally gets to host a World Cup match on home soil, but where was ex-PM Justin Trudeau?



At the USA 🇺🇸 game.



Not only did he skip his own country's historic moment, he was caught on TV cheering for an American goal. 🤦🏻



Unbelievable. 51st date. pic.twitter.com/I6PkvG0Eu0 — Yo Yo Funny Singh (@moronhumor) June 14, 2026

Many critics pointed out that Trudeau had previously encouraged Canadians to rethink travel to the United States during tensions surrounding tariffs imposed by President Donald Trump. Others questioned why he missed Canada's milestone moment while attending a U.S. match instead.

Adding fuel to the conversation, Fox Sports cameras captured Trudeau and Perry holding hands and sharing a few affectionate moments from a private suite during the game.

Social media quickly lit up with commentary, with some users joking that Canada finally got its long-awaited World Cup moment, only for Trudeau to be watching from the wrong side of the border.

Of course, whether it was a political statement or simply a case of being a supportive partner depends on who you ask. But one thing is certain: during World Cup season, Canadians take their soccer loyalties very seriously.