Family Feud Canada Is Casting Families!

Family Fuedis looking for the most energetic families in the Country!

By Dirt/Divas

It’s back for another season!

 

Family Feud Canada, hosted by Gerry Dee, is looking for Canadian Families who are fun!

Auditions are open to Canadians 18 and over and if you make it, you and your family could win 30-thousand dollars!
There isn’t a deadline but, you’re being asked to apply sooner rather than later.

 

Oh, and make sure your audition is creative!

 

 

PHOTO CREDIT: Facebook/Family Feud Canada

