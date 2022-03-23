Family Feud Canada Is Casting Families!

It’s back for another season!

Family Feud Canada, hosted by Gerry Dee, is looking for Canadian Families who are fun!

Auditions are open to Canadians 18 and over and if you make it, you and your family could win 30-thousand dollars!

There isn’t a deadline but, you’re being asked to apply sooner rather than later.

Oh, and make sure your audition is creative!

Think your family has what it takes to play #FamilyFeudCanada? Apply now to see if you have what it takes https://t.co/lo4aninMi6 pic.twitter.com/QTCOkAtoDn — Family Feud Canada (@FamilyFeudCa) March 7, 2022

PHOTO CREDIT: Facebook/Family Feud Canada