The Famous High School That Made Hollywood History Burns Down

In a tragic turn of events, Palisades Charter High School, an iconic Los Angeles institution famous for being the backdrop of countless beloved movies and TV shows, has been partially destroyed by fire.

The blaze, a casualty of the ongoing L.A. fires originating in the Pacific Palisades area, has devastated portions of the campus while sparking memories of its illustrious Hollywood past.

A Hollywood Landmark Up in Flames

The fire, which broke out on the evening of January 7, impacted the school’s athletic facilities and bungalow structures. Fortunately, the main building remains intact, and approximately 70% of the campus reportedly survived. At the time of the fire, school staff and student-athletes were present but evacuated safely before the flames could spread further.

Opened in 1961, Palisades Charter High School has been more than just an educational institution—it’s been a star in its own right. Located in a neighbourhood known for its celebrity residents, the school boasts many famous alumni, including filmmaker J.J. Abrams, actor Forest Whitaker, actress Jennifer Jason Leigh, and Black Eyed Peas member Will.i.am.

From "Carrie" to "Teen Wolf": A Walk Down Memory Lane

Palisades Charter High School has served as the set for numerous films, TV shows, and even music videos. Perhaps most famously, it was one of the schools used to depict Bates High School in the 1976 horror classic Carrie, based on Stephen King’s novel.

In 2003, the campus took on a lighter tone, starring as the backdrop for Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis’s comedic antics in Freaky Friday. Fans will remember iconic scenes like Anna’s (Lohan) detention run-in with Jake (Chad Michael Murray) and the infamous inside-out shirt moment.

The school then became Beacon Hills High for MTV’s Teen Wolf series, appearing in seasons three through seven as the stomping ground for werewolves and their friends.

But its Hollywood credits don’t stop there. The 2012 wild teen comedy Project X used the school for its raucous party scenes, and in 2021, Olivia Rodrigo filmed part of her "Good 4 U" music video in the school’s locker room.

A Star That Still Shines

Though the fire has left scars on Palisades Charter High School, its legacy as a Hollywood icon endures. With a history steeped in star-studded alumni and unforgettable on-screen moments, the school will remain a cherished piece of Los Angeles history.

For now, as the school community begins to rebuild, the memories of its cinematic contributions remind us all of the enduring magic of Hollywood—even in the face of tragedy.