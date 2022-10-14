Listen Live

Fans Are Passing Out and Puking During Screenings of ‘Terrified 2’

By Dirt/Divas

Damien Leone’s Terrifier 2, is a clown-based slasher so violently disgusting that fans are experiencing their own, live body horror in theatres—and loving every minute of it. There have been many social media posts about fans passing out!

The team behind the film, to their credit, clearly anticipated this, er, outpouring of enthusiasm. Complimentary vomit bags are handed out at screenings.

Still on the fence? You can watch a single minute of the film here (obvious content warning for extremely graphic violence)

PHOTO CREDIT: David Howard Thornton as Art The Clown in Terrifier 2

