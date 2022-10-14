Fans Are Passing Out and Puking During Screenings of ‘Terrified 2’

Damien Leone’s Terrifier 2, is a clown-based slasher so violently disgusting that fans are experiencing their own, live body horror in theatres—and loving every minute of it. There have been many social media posts about fans passing out!

#Terrifier2 my friend passed out and the theater called an ambulance. Highly recommended pic.twitter.com/DTrWjpeMO4 — Andrew Liming (@ratshitbastard) October 10, 2022

The team behind the film, to their credit, clearly anticipated this, er, outpouring of enthusiasm. Complimentary vomit bags are handed out at screenings.

a film festival is giving VOMIT BAGS for people going to watch Terrifier 2



you've got my attention. you've got all of my attention. completely. tell me more. pic.twitter.com/d76xMNMBvw — thaís 🎃🕸️ (@fanthaisma) October 2, 2022

Still on the fence? You can watch a single minute of the film here (obvious content warning for extremely graphic violence)

PHOTO CREDIT: David Howard Thornton as Art The Clown in Terrifier 2