Ever Fantasize About Sleeping With a Close Friend?

Congrats. You’re Very Normal.

Let’s talk about something no one admits out loud… but everyone has thought about at least once.

According to a new survey from dating app Flirtini, about two-thirds of people say they’ve fantasized about being intimate with a close friend. Not a stranger.

Not an ex. A friend-friend. Someone who already knows your coffee order and your emotional baggage.

And here’s the plot twist: most people believe the attraction is mutual. So while you’re wondering “Is this just me?”— chances are, they’ve wondered too.

From “Just Friends” to “Well… That Happened”

It turns out this isn’t just a thought experiment.

Nearly 60% of people surveyed admitted they’ve actually slept with a close friend. Friends with benefits, friends with curiosity, friends who said “this won’t change anything” and then immediately overthought everything.

And before you assume women are the ones catching feelings — the data says otherwise.

Women Say: “Relax, It Was Casual”

A surprising 69% of women said the sex stayed strictly casual.

Meanwhile, 80% of men agreed that friends can hook up and keep it purely physical.

So yes, adults are apparently capable of:

Communicating

Setting boundaries

Not immediately spiralling

Growth. Who knew?

But Then There’s the Friendship Risk 💭

Of course, not everyone is willing to roll the dice.

Some people say the emotional risk just isn’t worth it, because once a friendship crosses that line, there’s no guarantee it survives if things go sideways.

And let’s be honest — losing a good friend can hurt way more than a bad date.

That’s enough to keep plenty of people firmly in the “think about it, never do it” category.

The Takeaway

Fantasizing about a friend doesn’t mean you’re bored, unhappy, or secretly plotting chaos. It just means you’re human.

Whether you keep it in your head, talk it out, or decide the friendship is too valuable to risk, there’s no one-size-fits-all answer.

But if you’ve ever had that “wait… what if?” moment?

You’re definitely not alone.