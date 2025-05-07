It’s Going to Be A Fantastic Summer at the Movies

Get ready to spend a lot of time in air-conditioned theatres this summer, because the movie lineup is stacked.

After years of delays from the pandemic and Hollywood strikes, summer 2025 is shaping up to be the ultimate cinematic comeback.

Here’s what’s hitting the big screen — and why your popcorn budget might need a raise.

Marvel’s Big Summer Return

Marvel Studios is making its presence known with two major releases:

“Thunderbolts”

“The Fantastic Four: First Steps” (finally, the MCU version!)

This marks the first time the Fantastic Four join the Marvel Cinematic Universe under Kevin Feige’s leadership, with their debut set for July 25. Expect cosmic drama, stretchy powers, and probably a multiverse or two.

May 2-4 Weekend Is a Movie Marathon Waiting to Happen

Pack some snacks — the Victoria Day weekend is stacked:

The live-action “Lilo & Stitch” makes its long-awaited debut

makes its long-awaited debut “Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning” might be the final one (but who are we kidding?)

Legacy Franchises and Big Returns

A brand-new “Jurassic World” stomps into theatres

stomps into theatres A live-action “How to Train Your Dragon” is coming for your feelings

is coming for your feelings And Superman soars back to the big screen on July 11

Also in the mix? A Formula One movie that promises to blend adrenaline and A-listers.

For the Fam (or the Fam Jam Vibes)

If you’re looking for something kid-friendly — or just miss Saturday morning cartoons — keep an eye out for:

“Smurfs”

Pixar’s “Elio”

“The Bad Guys 2”

Action, Thrills & Chills

Into fast-paced fight scenes and explosive finales?

“Ballerina” (set in the “John Wick” universe)

(set in the “John Wick” universe) “The Karate Kid: Legends” — crane kick, but make it generational

Love horror? You’re in luck — and probably not sleeping:

“28 Years Later”

“I Know What You Did Last Summer”

“M3GAN 2.0” — your AI bestie is back, and probably more terrifying

Comedy Comebacks

This summer isn’t just action and aliens — there’s some serious LOL potential:

“Freakier Friday” — the sequel to the iconic mother-daughter body swap

— the sequel to the iconic mother-daughter body swap “Bride Hard” — yes, it’s real

— yes, it’s real A reboot of “The Naked Gun”

And one of the most anticipated comedies of the year: “Happy Gilmore 2”, which is teeing off exclusively on Netflix

🎥 Bonus Fun Fact:

2025 marks the 50th anniversary of the original summer blockbuster: Jaws. So whether you're watching sharks, superheroes, or slapstick, this summer at the movies is already looking like a classic.