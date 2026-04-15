Fast & Furious Is Finally Ending… Yes, For Real This Time

After approximately 47 movies, 900 gear shifts, and one very emotional relationship with the word “family”… the Fast & Furious saga is officially pulling into its final parking spot.

The last film, “Fast Forever,” is set to hit theatres on March 17, 2028 — and honestly, we’ll believe it when the credits roll and nobody comes back from space.

RELATED: Company Will Pay Someone To Watch Every Fast & Furious Movie

Vin Diesel Says It’s The End… Again

Vin Diesel is back as Dominic Toretto (because of course he is — at this point he is the franchise), and he took to Instagram to announce the final chapter.

Along with a throwback photo featuring Paul Walker, Diesel got emotional, writing about legacy, the road, and… you guessed it… forever.

And listen, if there’s one thing this franchise loves more than fast cars, it’s a dramatic speech about family while standing beside a Dodge Charger.

From Street Racing to… Outer Space? 🚀

Let’s take a moment. This franchise started in 2001 as a gritty street racing movie.

Now?

Cars fly between skyscrapers

Submarines chase muscle cars

And yes… they went to space

At this point, the only place left to go is Costco parking lot on a Saturday afternoon. Truly the most dangerous setting of all.

A $7 Billion Family Reunion

Over the years, the cast has grown into what can only be described as “everyone you’ve ever seen in an action movie… plus your neighbour Dave.”

We’ve got:

Michelle Rodriguez

Tyrese Gibson

Ludacris

Jason Statham

John Cena

Helen Mirren

Charlize Theron

Jason Momoa

Basically, if you can drive, fight, or dramatically squint… you’ve probably been in this franchise.

And somehow, it’s made over $7 billion worldwide, proving that explosions + cars + loyalty speeches = unstoppable.

Will This Actually Be The Final One?

Look… we’ve all been burned before. This franchise has more “final chapters” than your group chat has “we should get together soon” messages.

But if this really is the end?

Expect:

Emotional goodbyes

At least one impossible stunt that defies physics and common sense

And a final toast to “family” that will hit harder than your third glass of wine

Bottom line: Fast & Furious is promising one last ride in 2028… and honestly, we’re buckling up just in case they somehow add one more sequel called Fastest Ever: Just Kidding.