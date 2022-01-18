FDA Approves First Arthritis Pain Treatment For Cats

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved the first treatment for the control of pain associated with osteoarthritis in cats.

The new drug is called Solensia, the active ingredient in Solensia – is a cat-specific monoclonal antibody designed to recognize and attach to a protein called nerve growth factor that is involved in the regulation of pain.

When the ingredient binds to nerve growth factors, it prevents the pain signal from reaching the brain.

Solensia was made to help the quality of life for a cat suffering from osteoarthritis.

The most common side effects in cats treated with Solensia included vomiting, diarrhea, injection site pain, scabbing on the head and neck, dermatitis and pruritus.

The FDA said the effects were “relatively mild” without requiring “cessation of treatment.”