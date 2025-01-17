The FDA Bans Red 3 Dye: What You Need to Know (And How It Affects Your Favourite Foods)

In a major move, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has announced a ban on the use of Red 3, a food dye that has been linked to potential health risks.

While this decision doesn’t directly impact Canadian products, it raises important questions about the dyes in our food and why they’ve been allowed to linger for so long. Here's what you should know about Red 3, its history, and the foods and drinks it’s most commonly found in.

Why Is Red 3 Being Banned?

Red 3 has been a controversial ingredient for decades. Back in the 1980s, it was banned from cosmetics and non-oral medications after studies revealed it caused cancer in rats. However, it remained on the list of approved colourants for food and drinks, which meant it continued to appear in many popular snack foods.

Now, after years of criticism and health concerns, the FDA has ordered that food and drug makers remove Red 3 from products consumed by U.S. consumers.

Interestingly, this ban doesn’t extend to Canada. While Canadian consumers may be familiar with Red 3, it hasn’t been restricted in the same way, which means it can still be found in certain products on our grocery store shelves.

Related: Some Countries Have Banned Lace Underwear

Where Can You Find Red 3?

If you’re wondering which foods might contain this controversial dye, here’s a breakdown of some of the product categories where Red 3 is most likely to pop up:

1. Candies

Red 3 can be found in popular treats like Candy Corn, and some red candies like Swedish Fish and Wild Cherry Lifesavers use a different dye, Red 40. So, if you’ve got a stash of Halloween candy, check the ingredients before indulging!

2. Baked Goods and Snacks

Red 3 often shows up in baked goods and snacks, particularly those with red icing. For example, Betty Crocker Red Decorating Icing contains Red 3, while Pillsbury’s Funfetti Valentine’s Day Vanilla Frosting uses Red 40. Keep an eye out for those festive treats if you’re watching your food additives.

3. Dairy and Frozen Foods

Look out for Red 3 in strawberry-flavoured milk, ice cream, frozen yogurt, and popsicles. TruMoo Strawberry Whole Milk, for example, contains Red 3. However, if you're craving strawberry ice cream or fruit popsicles, brands like Edy’s and Popsicle opt for beet juice instead, providing a more natural colouring alternative.

4. Fruit Products

Although many Maraschino Cherry brands have switched to Red 40, some canned fruit products still use Red 3, like Kroger Extra Cherry fruit cocktails. Always check the label if you're concerned about the presence of this particular dye.

5. Beverages

Red 3 makes an appearance in certain beverages as well. For example, Ensure Original Strawberry Nutrition Shake contains Red 3, while more commonly found drinks like Kool-Aid, Hawaiian Punch, and Fanta strawberry sodas tend to use Red 40 instead. Even popular brands like Faygo black cherry pop aren’t off the hook.

6. Medications

Some gummy vitamins and medications also contain Red 3, although many brands now use alternative natural colourings or other dyes. Brands like Vicks Formula 44, Luden’s, and Halls cough drops contain Red 40 instead of Red 3. Other medications, like Mucinex and Robitussin, also favour Red 40.

What Does This Mean for You?

If you live in the U.S., the FDA’s move to ban Red 3 is a step forward in reducing exposure to potentially harmful chemicals. But for those in Canada, it’s worth being mindful of the foods you consume, as Red 3 is still allowed in many products here.

While the ban may not be in effect on this side of the border, it’s always a good idea to stay informed about the ingredients in your food, especially when it comes to artificial dyes that have been linked to health concerns. And with Red 3 making its way out of U.S. foods, who knows—maybe Canada will follow suit soon! In the meantime, continue to check your labels, and make conscious decisions about what you’re putting in your body.