February Is the Month You’re Least Likely to Get in a Fistfight

If you’ve been walking around lately thinking, “Wow, why is nobody trying to fight me?” congratulations. February is working its magic.

Statistically speaking, you’re less likely to get punched in the face in February than in any other month of the year. And no, it’s not just because the month is short and everyone’s tired by the 14th.

Why we’re less punchy in February

According to a study of ER visits in the U.K., February is the month you’re least likely to eat a knuckle sandwich. The scientific explanation is beautifully simple: it’s too damn cold to fight.

When the weather’s nice, people are out drinking, socializing, and making poor decisions with confidence. February, however, is dark, frozen, and aggressively unwelcoming.

Nobody is squaring up for a fistfight when their eyelashes are freezing together, and their phone battery dies at 14%.

Instead, everyone is home by 6 p.m., wrapped in a blanket, whispering, “Not today, Satan,” to the outside world. Less mingling equals fewer fists flying. Science.

Shorter days help too

February also keeps the sun on a very strict schedule. It gets dark early, which means fewer people wandering around with pent-up rage and nowhere to put it.

Yes, the sun sets earlier in November and December, but that’s the holiday season.

That’s when you’re stuck in traffic, fighting strangers over parking spots, and spending too much time with relatives who still bring up that thing you did in 2009. December is basically an emotional cage match with festive lighting.

February doesn’t have that energy. February has resignation. February has sweatpants.

When are you most likely to get punched?

The study found fight-related injuries spike between May and July. Turns out warm weather makes people bold, hydrated, and way too confident in their ability to “handle things.”

Summer brings patios, bars, crowded festivals, and that one guy who’s had exactly three drinks and now thinks he’s undefeated. So yes, that person you mildly annoyed at the grocery store in February? They’re not doing anything about it now.

But come July, when it’s warm, and they’re wearing flip-flops with attitude? Watch your back in the parking lot.

Until then, enjoy February. It’s cold, it’s quiet, and statistically speaking, nobody wants to fight you. And honestly, that might be its greatest gift. ❄️🥊