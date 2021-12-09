The Thing That Makes Us Feel Drained Of Energy!
According to new research, three in five people feel more tired now than they’ve ever been in their lives
In a study of 2,000 respondents, 59% said that spending so much time at home since early 2020 has permanently destroyed them of their energy.
85% of people say they feel disjointed and unfocused and even taking naps doesn’t seem to help.
The survey, which was conducted by OnePoll on behalf of Monster Energy, found the most common energy-depleting activity to be poor sleep scheduling, according to 56% of respondents.
Long work hours and the lockdown was the leading cause of people’s exhaustion.
Forty-six percent said their exhaustion is due to too much screen time, while 41% blamed the lack of routine in their lives during the worst of the pandemic.
TOP 10 REASONS FOR EXHAUSTION
-Poor sleep schedule – 56%
-Long work hours – 53%
-Being stuck inside – 52%
-Too much screen time – 46%
-No change in scenery – 42%
-No pre-COVID-19 routine – 41%
-Current events – 39%
-No breaks – 36%
-Lack of alone time – 33%
-My children – 31%
TOP FIVE ENERGY-BOOSTERS AT WORK
-Spontaneous conversations with coworkers – 49%
-Getting up and walking around the office – 45%
-Change of scenery during the day – 42%
-Leaving my desk to get coffee or lunch – 33%
-Structured routine (working 9-5, etc.) – 33%