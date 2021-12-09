The Thing That Makes Us Feel Drained Of Energy!

In a study of 2,000 respondents, 59% said that spending so much time at home since early 2020 has permanently destroyed them of their energy.

85% of people say they feel disjointed and unfocused and even taking naps doesn’t seem to help.

Related: The average person will spend 12 years of their life feeling tired…

The survey, which was conducted by OnePoll on behalf of Monster Energy, found the most common energy-depleting activity to be poor sleep scheduling, according to 56% of respondents.

Long work hours and the lockdown was the leading cause of people’s exhaustion.

Forty-six percent said their exhaustion is due to too much screen time, while 41% blamed the lack of routine in their lives during the worst of the pandemic.

TOP 10 REASONS FOR EXHAUSTION

-Poor sleep schedule – 56%

-Long work hours – 53%

-Being stuck inside – 52%

-Too much screen time – 46%

-No change in scenery – 42%

-No pre-COVID-19 routine – 41%

-Current events – 39%

-No breaks – 36%

-Lack of alone time – 33%

-My children – 31%

TOP FIVE ENERGY-BOOSTERS AT WORK

-Spontaneous conversations with coworkers – 49%

-Getting up and walking around the office – 45%

-Change of scenery during the day – 42%

-Leaving my desk to get coffee or lunch – 33%

-Structured routine (working 9-5, etc.) – 33%

More