Are You Confident About Your Feet, Or Just Hiding in Socks Year-Round?

Let’s be honest: feet are weird. They’re the body’s Hobbit cosplay—and apparently, a lot of us aren’t thrilled about showing them off.

A new survey of 2,000 people across the country found that 44% of folks are self-conscious about their feet. That’s nearly half of us living in quiet foot shame, probably Googling “can you get a refund on your toes.”

The generation most embarrassed? Gen X, with 49% admitting they'd rather keep their dogs in the kennel (aka sneakers). Millennials followed closely at 45%, and even Gen Z—who we thought were immune to shame—clocked in at 42%.

RELATED: A Simple Trick To Stop Your High Heels From Hurting Your Feet!

Turns out, the humble flip-flop has become a symbol of courage. Most people have avoided open-toed shoes altogether because their toenails aren’t giving ‘beach-ready,’ they’re giving ‘please avert your eyes.’

Ladies in particular feel the pressure: nearly half have cringed at their own feet when sitting down for a pedicure. You know the moment—your old polish gets removed and suddenly you’re apologizing to the nail tech like you just ran over their cat.

Another 36% of women said they’ve actively hidden their foot issues under closed-toed shoes or a fresh coat of polish. It’s the cover-up of the century, and the motive? Everything from smell, toenail fungus, toe hair, and the classic, “my pinky toe looks like it’s trying to escape the family.”

So if you’ve ever delayed sandal season until your toes looked semi-presentable, you’re far from alone. Just remember: every foot has its flaws. And if all else fails, there’s always Crocs.