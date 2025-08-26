Ferris Bueller Crashes a Canadian Ball Game — With Cameron in Tow

“Hey batter, batter, swing!” If you just read that in Ferris Bueller’s voice, you’re in good company.

This weekend, Matthew Broderick and Alan Ruck — a.k.a. Ferris and Cameron from the ultimate ‘80s skip-day classic Ferris Bueller’s Day Off — dusted off their charm and surprised fans at Nat Bailey Stadium in Vancouver.

The duo took the mic during the seventh-inning stretch, belting out “Take Me Out to the Ball Game” for the Vancouver Canadians crowd. Nostalgia hit harder than a foul ball into the hot dog line.

Ferris Bueller’s Ball Game Off

The matchup itself? The AquaSox squeaked out a 3-2 win over the Canadians in extra innings. But let’s be honest — the real show was watching Ferris and Cameron back together, singing to a stadium full of people instead of lip-syncing in a parade float down Michigan Avenue.

The Best Really Is Yet to Come

This isn’t the last time we’ll see the pair together. Broderick and Ruck are set to reunite on the big screen for a new film called The Best Is Yet to Come. Which feels about right — because clearly, these two still know how to steal a scene (even if it’s from a minor league ball team).