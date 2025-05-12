Ferris Bueller Reunion? Matthew Broderick and Alan Ruck May Hit the Road Again in New Comedy

Ferris and Cameron... back in a car? We’re listening.

Almost four decades after Ferris Bueller's Day Off gave us one of the most iconic ditch days in cinematic history,

Matthew Broderick and Alan Ruck are reportedly circling a new comedy project — and yes, there's a car involved (but hopefully no vintage Ferrari launches this time).

According to Entertainment Weekly, the duo is in talks to star in The Best Is Yet to Come, a remake of a French film of the same name. The movie would follow two best friends on a road trip to track down the estranged son of one of them, sparked by a massive misunderstanding. Cue the emotional revelations, chaotic detours, and bucket list antics.

If this all sounds a little familiar, that’s intentional. It’s a soft reunion of their roles in John Hughes’ 1986 classic, where Ferris Bueller (Broderick) took Cameron Frye (Ruck) on an unforgettable — and occasionally traumatizing — ride around Chicago.

Production is aiming to begin this summer, and while nothing’s signed yet, fans of ‘80s nostalgia and buddy comedies are already revving their engines.

Would you be down for a Ferris-Cameron road trip sequel… even if it’s not technically Ferris and Cameron?

