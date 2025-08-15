Fewer Canadians and Americans Are Boozing — Is Happy Hour Losing Its Happy? 🍹🚫
These days, if you ask someone to “grab a drink,” don’t be surprised if they show up with a green smoothie.
A new Gallup poll shows alcohol consumption in Canada has hit a record low — only 54% of Canadians say they sometimes have a drink.
That’s the lowest number since Gallup started tracking it back in 1939. For comparison, the old record low was 55% in 1958.
Statistics Canada reports the biggest drop in alcohol sales since they began tracking in 1949. On average, Canadians of legal drinking age bought the equivalent of 8.7 standard drinks a week in 2023–2024, down from 9.2 the year before.
That works out to about two-ish drinks a day — though of course, your aunt’s holiday eggnog doesn’t count. (It’s basically milk, right?)
The Trend South of the Border
Americans are also cutting back. In 2022, 67% said they drank, but that number has been steadily sliding since the pandemic.
Why? For one thing, more people now see drinking — even in moderation — as a health risk. In fact, 53% of Americans say moderate drinking is bad for your health, up from just 28% ten years ago.
Canadians are catching on too, with more of us questioning the idea that “a glass of wine a day” is good for you.
The Bottom Line
Whether it’s for health reasons, lifestyle changes, or just a shift in social habits, booze is losing some of its cultural stronghold. So if you’re planning a night out, maybe check if your friends mean “happy hour” or “hot yoga.”
