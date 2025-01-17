FireAid Benefit Concert: Sting, Lady Gaga, Billie Eilish, and RHCP Unite for Wildfire Relief

Get ready for a star-studded night of music! FireAid, a benefit concert to support Los Angeles-area wildfire relief, is bringing together some of the biggest names in music. With a lineup featuring Sting, Billie Eilish, Lady Gaga, and the Red Hot Chili Peppers, this event is shaping up to be unforgettable.

When, Where, and How to Watch

Originally planned for one venue, FireAid has expanded to two: the Intuit Dome and the adjacent Kia Forum in Inglewood, California. The concert is set for January 30 and will be broadcast live across an impressive array of platforms, including Apple Music, Apple TV, Netflix/Tudum, YouTube, Paramount+, and even select AMC Theatres in the U.S.

So, whether you prefer streaming from your couch or experiencing the event on the big screen, FireAid has you covered.

A Lineup That Delivers

In addition to the headliners, the concert boasts a legendary roster of performers, including:

Joni Mitchell

Pink

Stevie Nicks

Gwen Stefani

Green Day

Katy Perry

Earth, Wind & Fire

Rod Stewart

Lil Baby

Dave Matthews and John Mayer will perform live together for the first time

And that’s not all—more artists will be announced soon!

All for a Good Cause

Proceeds from FireAid will go directly to wildfire relief efforts, thanks to the event’s partnership with the Annenberg Foundation. The funds will support both immediate aid for those affected and long-term strategies to help prevent future fire disasters.

The event is organized by Shelli and Irving Azoff, the Azoff family, Live Nation, and AEG Presents.

Related: 2025 Grammys: What to Expect Amidst Wildfire Relief Efforts

Don’t Miss Out

Tickets for this can’t-miss event go on sale Wednesday at noon PDT via Ticketmaster.

Whether you're tuning in live, streaming it, or grabbing tickets to attend in person, this is a chance to enjoy an epic night of music while making a real difference.

Are you planning to catch FireAid? Let us know in the comments!