Fireball's Christmas Stocking: The Holiday Treat You Didn't Know You Needed

If you’re looking for something that could get you through the chaos of Christmas morning, Fireball might just have the perfect solution.

But fair warning: while we won’t judge you, your family might. Fireball is rolling out a special Christmas stocking, and it’s pre-loaded with a full 1.75-litre bottle of their signature cinnamon whiskey. Yep, you read that right—this stocking isn’t just for show. It’s a liquid holiday tradition in the making.

Sip, Don’t Chug (Please)

These festive stockings are equipped with a spout at the bottom, making it easy to pour—or, if you’re feeling bold, drink straight from it. In theory, you could hang it on your mantle, kick it back by the fireplace, and let the whiskey slowly drip into your mouth while your kids unwrap their gifts. (We’re not saying it’s a great parenting move, but it’s certainly an option.)

Each stocking holds a hefty 1.75-litre bottle, which is about 35 shots worth of liquid holiday cheer. It’s designed to be shared, so maybe save the solo sipping for later. After all, we’d hate to hear that Santa decided to wrap his sleigh around a tree after a few too many sips.

A Tense Family Dinner Icebreaker

Priced around $25, the Fireball Christmas stocking is being marketed as “part decoration, part tense family dinner icebreaker.” Fireball even conducted a poll, revealing that more than half of Millennials and Gen Z'ers of drinking age find family gatherings stressful.

And what’s the solution? A little liquid courage—because, apparently, over half of those surveyed already prep for these events by stocking up on booze. Guess they weren’t just talking about eggnog.

A Little Nostalgia with a Twist

In typical Fireball fashion, they’ve launched a jokey ad featuring a reference to “slapping the bag,” a drinking game where college kids slap a bag of wine before chugging it. But here’s the kicker: Fireball seems to be encouraging people to chug liquor straight from the stocking. (Hey, we’re all for fun, but maybe don’t go overboard.)

So, if you’re looking to shake things up this holiday season and could use a little liquid relief during family chaos, Fireball’s festive stocking might just be your new go-to. Just don’t be surprised if your relatives give you the side-eye for sipping from your Christmas decor.

Now, if you'll excuse us, we’re off to find a fireplace and a matching stocking.