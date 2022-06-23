Listen Live

First Date “Icks” That Are Bad Enough To Cancel A Second Date!

Don't talk about your ex!

By Kool Relationships

There’s a new poll online about first date deal-breakers, and it asks if any of them are bad enough to immediately eliminate the chance of a second date.  It calls them “first date icks.”   

Here Are The Ones That Got The Most Votes:

Here are the worst ones, the ones that got the most votes:

81% of people said it’s the last date if they chew with their mouth open.

79% said it’s a no-no if they order for you, without your permission.

57% said they’re done if the date keeps saying “teehee” every time you say something mildly funny.  

56% said they’re shutting it down if they mention an ex multiple times.

52% said it’s a no-no if they can’t stop making sexual jokes and innuendos.

50% said it’s over if they call themselves a “professional cuddler.”

49% said it’s a no if they call the waitress “m’lady.”  (I assume the same goes for calling a waiter, “m’lord,” as if you’re a character on “Game of Thrones.”)

(Buzzfeed.com has the full list, with all the poll results.)

The First Thing People Spot When They Open Up A Dating App Profile

Related posts

Man Shares List Of Reasons Wife Gives For Not Having Sex

Bikini Brides Are The Hot New Summer Trend

Being Married Helps You Live Longer!