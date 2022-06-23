First Date “Icks” That Are Bad Enough To Cancel A Second Date!

There’s a new poll online about first date deal-breakers, and it asks if any of them are bad enough to immediately eliminate the chance of a second date. It calls them “first date icks.”

Here Are The Ones That Got The Most Votes:

81% of people said it’s the last date if they chew with their mouth open.

79% said it’s a no-no if they order for you, without your permission.

57% said they’re done if the date keeps saying “teehee” every time you say something mildly funny.

56% said they’re shutting it down if they mention an ex multiple times.

52% said it’s a no-no if they can’t stop making sexual jokes and innuendos.

50% said it’s over if they call themselves a “professional cuddler.”

49% said it’s a no if they call the waitress “m’lady.” (I assume the same goes for calling a waiter, “m’lord,” as if you’re a character on “Game of Thrones.”)

