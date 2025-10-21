How Fit Are You, Really? This One-Minute Test Can Tell You

Forget gym memberships, pricey gadgets, or fitness trackers — all you need to find out how fit you really are is a chair and 60 seconds.

It’s called the one-minute sit-to-stand test (1MSTS), and researchers say it’s a simple, science-backed way to measure your strength and stamina according to your age. Bonus: it’s free, quick, and you can do it at home (no Lycra required).

💪 How It Works

Grab a sturdy chair without armrests and place it against a wall so it won’t slide.

Sit down with your feet flat and knees at a 90° angle. Set a timer for one minute. Cross your arms over your chest or rest them at your sides — no pushing off with your hands! Stand up fully, then sit back down. That’s one rep. Keep going until the timer buzzes and count how many you complete.

💪 What’s “Good” for Your Age

Under 40: at least 40 stands

at least 40 stands 40–44: Men 45 / Women 41

Men 45 / Women 41 45–49: Men 44 / Women 41

Men 44 / Women 41 50–54: Men 42 / Women 39

Men 42 / Women 39 55–59: Men 41 / Women 36

Men 41 / Women 36 60–64: Men 37 / Women 34

Men 37 / Women 34 70+: around 20–30 stands

⚠️ When Not to Try It

Skip or stop the test if you’re feeling dizzy, lightheaded, short of breath, or if you have an infection, joint pain, or any health condition that makes this unsafe. And yes — skip it if you’ve had a few drinks.

🪑 Bottom Line

The 1MSTS is an easy way to check your lower-body strength and endurance — no gym required. So grab a chair, hit start, and see how you stack up!