‘FIVE NIGHTS AT FREDDY’S’ TRAILER DROPS, STARRING JOSH HUTCHERSON

When this franchise first appears, my kids were too young to play the game. But, the storybooks where everywhere and my kids had nightmares. Now, those nightmares have become a reality with the new movie based on the popular titles!

In the Five Nights at Freddy’s film trailer, fans will take a look into Freddy Fazbear and friends’ world — and can expect all the fright and fears they’ve come to expect from the video game. Starring Josh Hutcherson (Hunger Games), Matthew Lillard (Scream), Mary Stuart Masterson (Some Kind of Wonderful), and Elizabeth Lail (You), the Emma Tammi-directed film is based on 2014’s multi-platform video game of the same name.

Five Nights at Freddy’s is set for release on October 27!