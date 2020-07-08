Listen Live

Floaty Pants Hands-Free Party Flotation Device

Saves your hands for important things, like drinking

By Darryl on the Drive

Keep falling off your pizza slice floaty?

Can’t quite sip your beer without spilling while using a pool noodle?

Introducing Floaty Pants!

With 9 floaty styles to choose from:

  • Polka Dot Bikini

  • Oh Canada!

  • Plumber Man

They’re clearly made strictly for drinking in the lake at the cottage, so getting out in time to make it to a bathroom is all up to you.

Floaty Pants are available exclusively on Amazon.

