Florida Man Turns Orange After Cheese, Meat, and Butter Binge: The Wild Side of the Carnivore Diet

In a story that truly proves you are what you eat, a Florida man’s extreme diet has turned him a light shade of orange. Yes, you read that right—orange.

His condition, caused by a hardcore carnivore diet, has left doctors shaking their heads and his skin looking like it belongs in a crayon box.

What’s Behind the Orange Tint?

The man, in his 40s, was diagnosed with xanthelasma (zan-thuhl-az-muh), a condition where cholesterol levels soar so high that fat deposits build up under the skin, causing yellow or orange patches. Normally, this shows up around the eyes, but in this case, it spread to his hands, feet, and elbows, giving him an unmistakable glow.

Butter as a Snack? Meet the Wild Carnivore Diet

For eight months, this Florida resident followed an all-carnivore diet—consuming hamburger meat, cheese, and entire sticks of butter—yes, sticks of butter. He reported feeling great and even losing weight, but when doctors checked his cholesterol, it was a staggering 1,000 mg/dL. (For comparison, anything over 200 is already cause for concern!)

What’s Next for the Butter-Devotee?

Doctors didn’t reveal what happened after the diagnosis, but hopefully, our orange-tinted friend is rethinking his butter-snack strategy and tossing a vegetable or two onto his plate.

This case is a stark reminder that even trendy diets have their risks. While some folks swear by carnivore eating, skipping greens and diving into sticks of butter might not be the ticket to long-term health.

Takeaway? Balance is key—and maybe lay off the butter if you’d prefer not to match your favourite traffic cone.