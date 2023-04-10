Listen Live

Vodka Butter Is Way Better Than Regular Butter!

Vodka butter goes viral!

By Kool Eats

Vodka butter is the boozy, viral spread that social media is all over, and making a splash at dinner parties.

A chef and food blogger went viral with her recipe on TikTok!

According to the 36-second clip, you combine one stick of butter with a shot of vodka in a food processor, whipping the mixture to a velvety texture.

It doesn’t take long to make, coming to gather in just five minutes!

@carolinagelen vodka butter #butter #nye #food #vodka #recipe ♬ Sunday – HNNY

The blogger suggests spreading the boozy butter on a crispy baguette! Butter has been getting a lot of attention lately! 

Last year, butter boards were all the rage, with the hashtag #ButterBoard gaining more than 234 million views on TikTok.

Butter Boards Are Trending On Social Media!

