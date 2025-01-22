Florida Woman Caught with Drugs in a Bag Labelled “Definitely Not a Bag Full of Drugs”

Some things you just can’t make up.

A 31-year-old woman in Florida was arrested last weekend for drug possession, and her choice of storage is making headlines. She was caught carrying illegal substances in a bag that boldly declared: “Definitely NOT a Bag Full of Drugs.” Spoiler alert—it was.

Shockingly, this isn’t her first time getting into trouble. This arrest marks her second run-in with the law this month. But the real kicker? This isn’t even the first time someone has been caught with this exact bag. It’s becoming a weird trend.

In October, another woman was busted with drugs in an identical bag. And back in July, a different suspect was found with substances in a pouch labelled “Bag of Drugs.” It seems like some criminals just love to advertise their crimes in the most ironic way possible.

PSA: The Bag is Meant for Laughs, Not Crimes

If you’re wondering where to find this cheeky accessory, bags with similar slogans are available online for around $23 on sites like Amazon and Etsy.

They’re marketed as perfect for travel, art supplies, cosmetics, or tech gear—not, you know, actual drugs.

Let’s hope these offenders are better at taking lessons from their mistakes than they are at hiding evidence!