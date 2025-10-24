Foo Fighters Announce Massive Stadium Tour — And They’re Kicking It Off in Toronto! 🎸🇨🇦

Get ready to rock, Toronto — the Foo Fighters are coming back in a big way.

The band just announced a 12-city North American stadium tour that kicks off August 4th at Toronto’s Rogers Stadium, marking their first major tour since the tragic passing of drummer Taylor Hawkins in 2022. It’s also their first with the band’s new drummer — and fans can expect an emotional, high-energy return.

🎶 A Canadian Kickoff

Toronto isn’t the only lucky Canadian stop. The Foos will also hit:

Regina – Sept. 15 (Mosaic Stadium)

Edmonton – Sept. 17 (Commonwealth Stadium)

Vancouver – Sept. 20 (BC Place)

If you missed their Everything or Nothing at All Tour, which sold out stadiums across North America last year, this is your second chance to witness the rock legends live.

And it gets better — Queens of the Stone Age will open for the band on most of the tour, setting the tone for what’s sure to be an unforgettable night of guitar-shredding, sing-at-the-top-of-your-lungs energy.

🎟️ Tickets & Teasers

Tickets for the Toronto show go on sale October 31st at 10 a.m. ET through livenation.com, with full details at foofighters.com.

The band also dropped a new single, “Asking For a Friend,” on Thursday — a release they’d been teasing with mysterious posters at Toronto’s Union Station earlier this week.

If this is any hint of what’s coming, the Foos aren’t just back — they’re louder, prouder, and ready to make Canada feel the noise. 🎤🔥