Foo Fighters Announce Tribute Shows To Honour Taylor Hawkins

The Foo Fighters will perform two special tribute concerts in London and Los Angeles to honour the life of their former drummer, Taylor Hawkins.

The band made the special announcement on their social media channels Wednesday…

“For our dear friend, our bada** bandmate, our beloved brother…Foo Fighters and The Hawkins family bring you the Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concerts.”

For our dear friend, our badass bandmate, our beloved brother…Foo Fighters and The Hawkins family bring you the Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concerts. https://t.co/8gNTw2uxWl pic.twitter.com/N8mDZgJ2kk — Foo Fighters (@foofighters) June 8, 2022

The concerts will take place with the group’s remaining members — Dave Grohl, Nate Mendel, Chris Shiflett, Pat Smear and Rami Jaffee — on September 3 at London’s Wembley Stadium and on September 27 at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles. The band has teamed up with Hawkins’ family for the shows.

Hawkins, 50, died March 25 in Bogotá, Colombia, hours before the Foo Fighters were set to take the stage at the Festival Estereo Picnic. The band immediately cancelled its remaining tour dates.

Hawkins joined Foo Fighters in 1997, first appearing with the band on the tour supporting their sophomore album, “The Colour and the Shape.”