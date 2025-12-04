Heads Up: Food Prices Are Going Up in 2026… So Maybe Ditch the Kale Chips 🍟
If you thought your grocery bill couldn’t get any scarier — think again.
According to a new Food Price Report from a group of Canadian universities, a typical family of four is going to shell out about $994.63 more for food next year. That bumps your annual grocery total up to roughly $17,572. Yikes.
The reason? A mix of trade issues, climate change, and the general chaos of 2025. Inflation on groceries is expected to hover around 4–6%, which doesn’t sound huge until you’re buying milk and it feels like you’re taking out a small loan. 🥛💸
So if you’re thinking about how to survive the Great Grocery Price Hike of 2026, maybe it’s time to re-evaluate whether you really need that fancy almond milk… or whether cereal + coffee + a prayer will do the trick.
RELATED: Food Prices Are Going Up 5% to 7% In 2023
How Canadians Can “Save Money” on Groceries in 2026 (Totally Realistic Tips 🙃)
- Sell a kidney
You technically only need one — and beef is expensive.
- Stop feeding your children
They’ve had enough snacks. They’ll be fine. Probably.
- Pretend leftovers are a new meal
Spaghetti?
Tomorrow: Spaghetti Surprise. The surprise is that it’s still spaghetti.
- Buy generic everything
If it comes in a plain yellow or white box and just says “FOOD,” congratulations — savings!
- Start foraging
Backyard dandelions = free salad. Squirrels might fight you for the croutons, though.
- Eat at Costco every Saturday
Samples count as a meal. Bonus: cardio while running from employees with the hairnets.
- Become a coupon influencer
Stack coupons like a Jenga tower until the cashier cries.
- Drop the “healthy food” act
Organic veggies? $9 for sadness. Kraft Dinner? Financial stability.
- Water down EVERYTHING
Milk, juice, ketchup, hopes, dreams.
- Convince your family you’re doing “intermittent fasting.”
Really, you just can’t afford snacks anymore.
- Start a neighbourhood chicken-sharing co-op
Eggs are cheaper if you know the hen personally.
- Tell everyone you’re “cutting carbs.”
Bread costs $4.50 now. Enough said.
- Teach your kids that dessert is a banana
And no, they cannot Google.
- Steal your parents’ Costco card
This is your inheritance anyway.
- Replace meat with…air?
Very low-calorie diet. Very high in disappointment.
Amp up your workday!
Beat FOMO by being in the know!
Sign up for our newsletter today and never miss a beat.