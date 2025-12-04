Heads Up: Food Prices Are Going Up in 2026… So Maybe Ditch the Kale Chips 🍟

If you thought your grocery bill couldn’t get any scarier — think again.

According to a new Food Price Report from a group of Canadian universities, a typical family of four is going to shell out about $994.63 more for food next year. That bumps your annual grocery total up to roughly $17,572. Yikes.

The reason? A mix of trade issues, climate change, and the general chaos of 2025. Inflation on groceries is expected to hover around 4–6%, which doesn’t sound huge until you’re buying milk and it feels like you’re taking out a small loan. 🥛💸

So if you’re thinking about how to survive the Great Grocery Price Hike of 2026, maybe it’s time to re-evaluate whether you really need that fancy almond milk… or whether cereal + coffee + a prayer will do the trick.

How Canadians Can “Save Money” on Groceries in 2026 (Totally Realistic Tips 🙃)

Sell a kidney

You technically only need one — and beef is expensive.

Stop feeding your children

They’ve had enough snacks. They’ll be fine. Probably.

Pretend leftovers are a new meal

Spaghetti?

Tomorrow: Spaghetti Surprise. The surprise is that it’s still spaghetti.

Buy generic everything

If it comes in a plain yellow or white box and just says “FOOD,” congratulations — savings!

Start foraging

Backyard dandelions = free salad. Squirrels might fight you for the croutons, though.



Eat at Costco every Saturday

Samples count as a meal. Bonus: cardio while running from employees with the hairnets.



Become a coupon influencer

Stack coupons like a Jenga tower until the cashier cries.



Drop the “healthy food” act

Organic veggies? $9 for sadness. Kraft Dinner? Financial stability.



Water down EVERYTHING

Milk, juice, ketchup, hopes, dreams.



Convince your family you’re doing “intermittent fasting.”

Really, you just can’t afford snacks anymore.



Start a neighbourhood chicken-sharing co-op

Eggs are cheaper if you know the hen personally.



Tell everyone you’re “cutting carbs.”

Bread costs $4.50 now. Enough said.



Teach your kids that dessert is a banana

And no, they cannot Google.



Steal your parents’ Costco card

This is your inheritance anyway.



Replace meat with…air?

Very low-calorie diet. Very high in disappointment.