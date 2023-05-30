Foods That May Calm Your Seasonal Allergies

From oranges to onions, experts suggest fruits, veggies and herbs that may help combat uncomfortable allergy symptoms. Experts say that what you eat, could have an impact on that horrible hay fever!

Some certain functional foods and herbs can help provide natural relief without unwanted side effects for many seasonal allergy sufferers.

Here they are:

Vegetables that have vitamin C, that even include Brussels sprouts. Vitamin C is a water-soluble micronutrient found in some veggies. Vitamin C helps to regulate the body’s natural inflammatory responses. In addition to oranges, don’t overlook another citrus like clementines or grapefruit (the latter if it doesn’t interact with any medications you may take

Raw Honey! Some studies suggest that consuming local raw honey or raw manuka honey daily in certain quantities can help provide natural allergy relief for those with seasonal allergies.

Quercetin-rich foods such as red onions, asparagus, and raw capers…Quercetin — a type of antioxidant found in many types of fruits and veggies — is well-researched and is often used in functional nutrition and functional medicine to help pacify an overactive histamine response in the immune system

Kale because it’s a superfood!

Consult with your doctor before changing your diet or adding any new herbs to your routine.