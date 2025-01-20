We all know the drill—leftovers are the hero of lazy lunches, and midnight snacks, and the easy solution for when you can’t be bothered to cook. But before you toss your food into the microwave like it’s nobody’s business, here’s the truth: not everything is meant to be nuked.

While microwaves are super convenient, they’re not always the best tool for reheating certain foods.

Microwaving can leave your leftovers tasting weird, overcooked, or even unsafe to eat. Here’s a guide to some foods you should never microwave if you want to avoid food failure.

1. Hard-Boiled Eggs: The Explosive Snack

You know those mornings when you hard-boiled a bunch of eggs and then forgot about them? Don’t even think about reheating them in the microwave! Microwaving hard-boiled eggs can cause them to explode. The heat builds up inside, and bam!—you’ll have a mess to clean up and a ruined snack.

2. Vitamin C-Rich Foods: A Nutrient Disaster

Foods packed with vitamin C, like broccoli, bell peppers, berries, and leafy greens, don’t do well in the microwave. The heat can degrade and destroy the very nutrients you’re trying to preserve. So, skip the microwave and try reheating them on the stove to retain their nutrients and flavour.

3. Chicken: Rubber City

Reheated chicken is notorious for losing its original texture and flavour. Microwaving turns it into a rubbery, dry mess, which is not the vibe you want when you’re hungry. If you’re looking for juicy, tender chicken leftovers, consider reheating it in the oven or on the stovetop instead.

4. Seafood: Just Don’t Do It

No, seriously—don’t microwave seafood. Fish, shrimp, or any other seafood doesn’t hold up well under microwave heat. Not only does it get dry and rubbery, but the smell? Ugh, it can get downright unbearable. Your best bet is to enjoy seafood fresh or try reheating it gently on the stove.

5. Steak: Not the Same Without the Sizzle

We all know that leftover steak is a tempting treat, but microwaving it just doesn’t do it justice. Instead of enjoying a tender, juicy piece of meat, you’ll end up with a tough, dry chunk of leather. If you want to reheat steak, try using the stovetop or oven to keep it from losing its flavour and texture.

Related: What Do You Do While You Wait For The Microwave To Beep?

The Microwave Might Be Convenient, But It’s Not Always the Answer

While the microwave is perfect for reheating certain foods like pizza or pasta, it’s not the best option for everything. If you want your leftovers to taste just as good as they did the first time around (or at least close to it), consider using other methods of reheating, like the stovetop or oven. Your taste buds—and your stomach—will thank you.