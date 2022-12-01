For the Third Year In A Row, Bad Bunny Is The Most-Streamed Artist Globally on Spotify

Racking up more than 18.5 billion streams in 2022. Following Bad Bunny and in the No.2 spot, it’s Taylor Swift. Her ‘Midnights’ album hit the No.4 spot on the U.S. most-streamed albums list, and she’s also Spotify’s most-viral artist of the year.

Biggest Gainers

2022 was a year of discovery, as listeners found new music and artists found new fans from around the world on Spotify. A few of those artists saw truly incredible growth, becoming the year’s Biggest Gainers – the top 10 artists with at least 1 million monthly listeners whose listener base grew by the highest percentage in 2022.

Most-Streamed Artists Globally

Bad Bunny Taylor Swift Drake The Weeknd BTS

Most-Streamed Songs Globally

“As It Was” by Harry Styles “Heat Waves” by Glass Animals “Stay (with Justin Bieber)” by the Kid Laroi “Me Porto Bonito” by Bad Bunny feat. Chencho Corleone “Tití Me Preguntó” by Bad Bunny

Most Viral Artists Globally