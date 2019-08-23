Forbes Has Released Its List of This Year’s Highest Paid Actors

It’s been a very lucrative year for action stars, Marvel superheroes, and even a fading country singer.

Forbes just released its list of the highest-paid actors for 2019, and the top ten combined earned a whopping $588.3 million.

Dwayne Johnson tops the list as the highest-paid actors of 2019 by taking in a massive $89.4 million from June 1, 2018 to June 1, 2019.

The Rock has had a string of box-office hits, including this summer’s “Fast & Furious” spin-off “Hobbes & Shaw,” and is set to rake in $23.5 million for the upcoming “Jumanji “sequel.

He also gets %15 of profits from his franchise films, $700K per episode headlining HBO’s “Ballers” and royalties from his apparel lines and Under Armour headphones.

In second place is the god of Thunder himself, Thor. Chris Hemsworth took in $76.4 million for wielding his hammer in both “Avengers: Infinity War” and “Avengers: Endgame.”

His fellow Marvel comrade Iron Man is right on his tail as Robert Downey Jr. takes third place with $66 million.

Full List