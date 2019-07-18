Ford Is Offering Retro Packages To Those Purchasing An F-150 Truck.

As Ford continues to work on an electric F-150, which should be available in a few years- they are now offering costumers a little flash-back package in the meantime.

Old trucks are the new thing!

Dealers across North America are gaining attention by offering custom appearance packages that transform 21st-century pickups with 1970s style. Chevy, and Jeep already offer this retro package on their vehicles.

You may be able to get a 3.5-inch lift with polished 17-inch Mickey Thompson wheels wrapped in chunky 35-inch all-terrain tires, a Black Horse roll bar equipped with KC HiLites, and pearl white inserts to create a two-tone look, according to the website.

The package is about $10, 000 and you can get it on just about any F-150 truck! Its’ cool!