Forget the Sweet Talk — Women Want Men to Do This Instead

Turns out “I love you” might not be the magic phrase you think it is… at least not in the early dating stages. A new study suggests that women would rather see guys roll up their sleeves and do stuff than whisper sweet nothings.

Actions > Words

Researchers found that women prefer small acts of service — like cooking dinner, helping with chores, or even running an errand — over verbal declarations like “I miss you” or “I’m here for you.” Basically, doing the dishes > sending a goodnight text.

The study involved more than 500 heterosexual adults in China and compared how people reacted to “sweet talk” versus “sweet actions.” Spoiler: women leaned toward actions that showed dependability, especially at the beginning of a relationship.

RELATED: Opposites Attract! The Top 10 Things Couples Don’t Agree On (But Still Somehow Work 💕)

What Women Really Want

Sure, job, looks, and height still show up as filter boxes on dating apps, but this study says women are more interested in signs that a guy is invested in the relationship. In other words, empty words won’t cut it, but unloading the dishwasher just might.

Meanwhile, men were more tuned into immediate signs of emotional or sexual interest — which… explains a lot about dating apps, doesn’t it?

One More Red Flag 🚩

Of course, women are also reminded to keep an eye out for potential psychopaths (because modern dating wasn’t stressful enough already). If your new Hinge match brags about a never-ending list of hookups or comes across as too smooth, it might be time to swipe left and sprint.

So guys, remember: flowers are nice, words are fine… but folding the laundry without being asked? That’s basically a love letter in 2025.