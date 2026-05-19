RIP Dad Bods? New Study Says Women Want Leaner Guys Again

Pour one out for the cargo shorts kings and “I used to play hockey” physiques. Apparently, the beloved dad bod is getting ghosted.

A new study says women are leaning more toward athletic builds these days, think less “guy crushing wings on the couch” and more “man who owns resistance bands.”

Researchers asked more than 2,000 adults to look at side-by-side body types and pick which ones they found most attractive.

For men, the winning look was a lean, athletic build with around 15% body fat. Not bodybuilder territory… just healthy, fit, and capable of carrying all the grocery bags in one trip.

The classic dad bod still got some love, though. A softer build around 20% body fat came in second. So fellas, if your abs are just “emotionally available,” you’re not completely out of the game yet.

But here’s where things get interesting.

When it came to women, people preferred softer, curvier body types over ultra-thin looks.

The favourite female body type landed around 30% body fat, proving once again that real-life attraction doesn’t always match the “protein shake and sadness” look.

Translation?

Men are apparently expected to look like they jog recreationally. Women are apparently expected to look like Beyoncé.

The study also pointed out that body fat percentages look very different in men and women.

RELATED: Do These Simple Exercises To Improve Your Sex Life

A man at 15% body fat usually looks athletic. A woman at 15% can look extremely lean and may even deal with health or hormone issues.

Meanwhile, a woman at 30% body fat can still appear healthy and curvy, while a man at that same percentage is probably making suspicious noises every time he stands up off the couch.

Researchers say women may naturally gravitate toward more athletic men because muscles are often linked to strength, health, and protection.

Or maybe they just want someone who won’t need a nap after carrying one case of Costco water into the house.