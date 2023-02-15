Former Child Actor, Austin Majors Dies At Age 27

‘NYPD Blue’ actor Austin Majors has died at age 27.

Austin played Theo Sipowicz in the hit TV series. Following his death, his family described him as “an artistic, brilliant, and kind human being.”

They said in a statement: “Austin took great joy and pride in his acting career.

“From the time he was little, he never knew a stranger and his goal in life was to make people happy.”

Major’s cause of death is yet to be confirmed. Majors had other TV appearances which included ‘How I Met Your Mother’, ‘Desperate Housewives’, ‘American Dad!’, and ‘ER’.