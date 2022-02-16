Four more cast members from “A Christmas Story” are joining PETER BILLINGSLEY in the HBO Max sequel

Ralphie isn’t alone in his return to Hohman, Indiana, with four more actors from the original A Christmas Story signing on for the new sequel.

They’re the actors who played his little brother, his two friends, and the school bully, Scut Farkus.

The additional four returning actors include Ian Petrella as younger brother Randy Parker, Scott Schwartz as flagpole-licker Flick, R.D. Robb as Schwartz of the long knit cap and Zack Ward as evil bully Scott “Scut” Farkus.

A box office failure when it first premiered in 1983, “A Christmas Story” has become one of the most beloved holiday movies in cinema history. Much of the story’s appeal is its simple, nostalgic story about Ralphie (Billingsley), a 1940s kid who desperately wants a Red Ryder BB rifle that everyone, including the local mall Santa, tells him will shoot his eyes out. The new film will take place in the 1970s, with the adult Ralphie bringing his family to his childhood home for Christmas.

While the original was shot in Cleveland and Toronto — the home where the movie is shot has even become a tourist attraction — the new film will begin production in Hungary in February.