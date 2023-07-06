Listen Live

FOUR SURPRISE HEALTH BENEFITS OF WHISKEY

Maybe this why people drink hot Whiskey when unwell!

By Dirt/Divas

We’re about to tell you a bunch of surprising health benefits of whiskey.  And, as far as we know, there are NO downsides.  Don’t fact-check that.

Anyway, about those health benefits.

1.  Whiskey is loaded with vitamin C.  Drinking a shot of whiskey gives you a full day’s supply of vitamin C.  And without all the other annoying vitamins you get from eating citrus fruits, right?

2.  Slightly preventing cancer.  A study found people who drink whiskey have a moderately lower chance of getting cancer, thanks to all its antioxidants.

3.  Preventing other diseases, too.  A study at New York University found people who drink whiskey in moderation have lower chances of getting strokes, dementia, heart disease, and blood clots.

4.  Whiskey can calm you down.  Researchers in Toronto found one glass of whiskey can help with nerves and lower your heart rate.

