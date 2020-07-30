Listen Live

French’s Mustard Is Releasing A Beer For A Limited-Time For International Mustard Day

Yum?

By Kool Eats

For National Mustard Day on August 1, French’s is offering up a wheat beer with mustard in it for both beer lovers and excessive users of the condiment.

 

You can buy a six-pack of the mustard beer online through the national craft beer marketplace CraftShack starting on August 1. It’ll cost you about $20, which includes shipping. 

 

The mustard beer is a follow-up to French’s mustard ice cream that the brand introduced last year in celebration of National Mustard Day.

