French’s Mustard Is Releasing A Beer For A Limited-Time For International Mustard Day

For National Mustard Day on August 1, French’s is offering up a wheat beer with mustard in it for both beer lovers and excessive users of the condiment.

You can buy a six-pack of the mustard beer online through the national craft beer marketplace CraftShack starting on August 1. It’ll cost you about $20, which includes shipping.

The mustard beer is a follow-up to French’s mustard ice cream that the brand introduced last year in celebration of National Mustard Day.