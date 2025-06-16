Why Friday the 13th Feels So Weird—Even If You’re Not Superstitious

Ah, Friday the 13th—the unofficial day of spilled coffee, missed buses, and general “meh” vibes. Even if you swear you don’t believe in bad luck, something about this date just feels off, right?

Well, there’s a psychological reason behind that eerie feeling, and it’s called illusory correlation. It’s our brain’s sneaky little habit of connecting things that have nothing to do with each other. Like tripping over a cracked sidewalk and thinking, “Of course that would happen—it's Friday the 13th!”

Experts say our brains love finding patterns and explanations when life feels chaotic. And superstition? It's basically a mental life raft. It gives us something (anything!) to blame when things go sideways.

But here’s the kicker: research hasn’t found any real evidence that Friday the 13th is more dangerous than any other day. Car crashes, accidents, general misfortune—it all stays pretty average. So, that coffee you wore this morning? Blame the pothole, not the calendar.

Still, if you need an excuse to treat yourself to an extra donut or avoid making big decisions today, we support leaning into the weirdness. Just maybe don’t walk under any ladders. Y’know, just in case.