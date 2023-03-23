FRIDGE OR PANTRY: WHAT’S YOUR VERDICT ON WHERE THESE FOODS BELONG?

You’ve probably been to someone’s house, and been shocked that they DO refrigerate something you don’t, or that they keep something in the pantry that you refrigerate.

Not everything is up for debate, like you can’t keep hamburger meat in the cupboard, but there are differing opinions on a lot of things. A poll asked people how they store various things, and here are the results:

1. Mayonnaise: 98% say it belongs in the fridge, 2% say the pantry is fine.

2. Eggs: 90% say they belong in the fridge, 10% say the pantry is fine. (It’s common in Europe and other countries for eggs to be left unrefrigerated, but those countries vaccinate their chickens against salmonella. So in Europe, eggs keep their natural protective cuticle. But since American chickens aren’t vaccinated, the eggs need to be scrubbed clean in a machine, and they lose that natural coating.)

3. Pesto: 90% say it belongs in the fridge, 10% say the pantry is fine.

4. Pickles: 89% say they belong in the fridge, 11% say the pantry is fine.

5. Mustard: 87% say fridge, 13% say pantry.

6. Ketchup: 86% say fridge, 14% say pantry.

7. Butter: 77% say fridge, 23% say pantry.

8. Soy sauce: 57% say fridge, 43% say pantry.

9. Apples: 44% say fridge, 56% say pantry.

10. Avocados: 41% say they belong in the fridge, 59% say the pantry is fine. (Once avocados become perfectly ripe, put them in the fridge to slow them at that stage for as long as possible.)

11. Maple syrup: 41% say fridge, 59% say pantry.

12. Chocolate: 24% say fridge, 76% say pantry.

13. Onions: 24% say fridge, 76% say pantry.

14. Bread: 17% say it belongs in the fridge, 83% say the pantry is fine.

15. Peanut butter: 13% say it belongs in the fridge, 87% say the pantry is fine.