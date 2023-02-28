You Should Be Storing Potatoes In The Fridge to Make Them Last Longer

Previously, food agencies and consumer groups have told us not to refrigerate this versatile root vegetable because of the risk it could pose to our health.

Previous advice suggested that storing raw potatoes at low temperatures leads to extra sugars forming, which turn into acrylamide, a chemical which has the potential to cause cancer in humans when potatoes were fried, roasted or baked.

However, the Food Standards Agency has now updated its advice after new research found that storing potatoes in the fridge was indeed no riskier than keeping them in your cupboard.

Your potatoes could even last longer in the fridge!

A statement on the food watchdog’s website said: ‘If you wish to help avoid food waste, you can choose to store [potatoes] either in the fridge or in a cool, dark place.’

Consumer watchdog Which? added that keeping potatoes in the fridge is a ‘good way to get the most out of them, especially if you won’t use them straight away’.

Whether you choose to store your potatoes in the cupboard or the fridge make sure they aren’t sealed in plastic bags or containers. This allows the air to circulate and prevent moisture buildup which can make the vegetable go bad.