‘Friends’ Characters Have Been Turned Into Toddlers Thanks To AI

Did you ever wonder what your favourite TV characters looked like as babies?

Whether you did or not, an Italian couple has used AI to imagine the ‘Friends’ characters as toddlers.

The youthful pictures of Rachel, Ross, Chandler, Monica, Joey and Phoebe have been doing so well online that the couple has pivoted to generating realistic baby photos of former President Donald Trump, British politician Boris Johnson, Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt.

The feedback on their “Friends” creations has been kick-you-in-the-crotch, spit-on-your-neck fantastic.

The NBC sitcom aired from 1994-2004— and recently found a new audience thanks to Netflix.

The couple acknowledges that they enjoy the technology for their artwork, but do admit and realize the dangers of it. People are beginning to use it as fake news for example.

A fake photo of Selena Gomez at the 2023 Met Gala became a favourite on Twitter — even though the “Only Murders in the Building” actress didn’t attend this month’s event.