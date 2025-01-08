The "Friends" Quote David Schwimmer Can't Escape – And He’s Actually Grateful for It

If you’ve ever crossed paths with David Schwimmer, you’ve probably heard it.

It’s almost guaranteed. That famous “Friends” quote, "Pivot!" has become so iconic, that you could swear it’s a part of the actor’s daily life. And let's be real, we’ve all shouted it out while trying to move a couch, right?

While fans of the beloved sitcom might bombard him with other memorable lines like, “We were on a break!” Schwimmer reveals that it’s actually “Pivot!” that gets the most attention — and it can be a little jarring at times.

Related: McDonald’s Drops a ‘Friends’ Adult Happy Meal

"Pivot!"... It's Everywhere

In a recent interview, Schwimmer opened up about the flood of random strangers shouting the famous line at him. He admits, "I get a lot of random people shouting 'pivot' at me. Sometimes it's startling." Can you imagine just walking down the street and suddenly hearing that loud, enthusiastic “PIVOT!” from across the way?

But rather than getting annoyed, Schwimmer has come to appreciate the shoutouts. "But also it's just a reminder that the series lives on," he says. After all, Friends continues to be a pop culture phenomenon, even years after its final episode aired.

Feeling Grateful for the Legacy

Despite the surprising "Pivot!" encounters, Schwimmer expresses how grateful he feels for the impact the show has had. He adds, "Hearing people tell me how much the show meant to them makes me feel really grateful and blessed to have done something that people find fun."

So, next time you spot David Schwimmer in the wild (or just think of him moving that couch), don’t hesitate to shout “Pivot!” Just remember, he’s not just tolerating it—he’s thankful for it.