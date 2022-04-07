Frito Lay Introduces ‘Cracker Jills’ To Honour Women in Sports

The special-edition bags serve as a promotional item to encourage fans to donate to the Women’s Sports Foundation.

Those who donate at least $5 will get a bag of Cracker Jills! Frito-Lay is committing $200,000! The company says the iconic baseball snack celebrates women who break down barriers in sports.

“We are constantly inspired by the many women who are making history by breaking the mould, and we want to celebrate their achievements while supporting progress,” said Tina Mahal, vice president, of marketing at Frito-Lay North America. “Cracker Jack has been part of sports for over a century, as records were made and rules changed. We’ve been so inspired by how girls and women are changing the face of the game, so in this spirit, we introduce Cracker Jill to show girls that they’re represented even in our most iconic snacks.”

