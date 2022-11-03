FRITO-LAY IS SHRINKING THEIR SNACKS BUT ON PURPOSE!

If you’re tired of companies secretly shrinking the amount you’re getting in your snack foods, this might be refreshing: Frito-Lay is openly hyping their shrinkage.

Frito-Lay officially unveiled its new Frito-Lay Minis, which are “bite-sized versions” of their snacks. They’re packaged in an “easy-to-pour canister,” which looks like a Pringles can.

PepsiCo’s Frito-Lay introduces bite-sized snacks! Reminds me of Gripz from Kellogg’s back in the day https://t.co/jhOJ331bPR — Nate Rosen (@RosenZone) November 1, 2022

For now, there are six snack Minis available: Doritos Nacho Cheese, Doritos Cool Ranch, Cheetos Cheddar, Cheetos Flamin Hot, SunChips Harvest Cheddar, and SunChips Garden Salsa.

The Minis are now available at select stores in the US, after first popping up in several markets a couple of weeks ago.