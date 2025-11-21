❄️ Frozen Stars Just Secured the Most Icy Paycheque in Disney History

Elsa really said, The cold never bothered my bank account anyway.

In what’s being dubbed one of the biggest voice-acting deals ever, Kristen Bell, Josh Gad and Idina Menzel have reportedly signed massive contracts worth over $60 million each to return for Frozen 3 and Frozen 4. Yes. Each. Let it go? Not with cheques like that.

The trio will reprise their iconic roles as Anna, Olaf and Elsa, while original director Jennifer Lee is also stepping back into the Frozen universe to steer the next chapters.

💰 Why Disney Is Throwing Snowdrifts of Cash

The Frozen franchise isn’t just popular — it’s a global money-printing machine.

Frozen (2013): $1.3 billion

Frozen 2 (2019): $1.4 billion

Add in toys, merch, park attractions, costumes, lunchboxes and approximately 4 million kids screaming “Into the Unknown” daily, and you’ve got one of Disney’s most valuable properties ever.

So yeah… Disney is not risking recasting these voices.

🎬 What We Know So Far

Frozen 3 is scheduled to hit theatres on Thanksgiving 2027

is scheduled to hit theatres on Frozen 4 is also officially in the works

is also officially in the works The core cast is staying exactly where they belong: front and centre

Which means more sister power, more snow magic, and at least one new song that will emotionally ruin parents everywhere.

❄️ The Big Picture

This isn’t just a sequel situation — it’s a full Frozen dynasty.

Disney knows exactly what it’s doing, and so do these stars.

And honestly? For $60 million, we’d also happily voice a talking snowman.