Kristen Bell Lets Her Kids Drink Non-Alcoholic Beer And People Can’t Handle It

And she’s not here for your judgement!

By Dirt/Divas

During a recent appearance on “The Kelly Clarkson Show,” Bell talked about why she and her husband allow Lincoln, 10, and Delta, 8, to drink non-alcoholic beer.

The conversation started when Clarkson revealed that her now 9-year-old daughter, River Rose once grabbed a boozy drink from the table while they were out of the country and took a sip!

That led Bell to share why non-alcoholic beers are special in their family.

Bell explained, “My husband and I when we walked the babies at night in our neighbourhood when my daughter was really little, he is a recovering addict but he likes non-alcoholic beer,” Bell explained. “So, he’d pop one open, he’d have her on his chest and we’d walk and like look at the sunset. So, as a baby, she was like pawing at it and sometimes she would like to suck on the rim of it so I think it feels to her like something special, something daddy.”

Bell said that when her daughter has tried to order a non-alcoholic beer at restaurants, she’s explained, “Maybe we just keep that for home.”

As for people who may disapprove, Bell has a message. “You can judge me if you want,” she said. “That’s your problem.”

