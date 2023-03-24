Listen Live

Fruit Roll-Ups Legal Team Warns TikTok Fools Not to Eat The Plastic Wrapping

This is where we're at in life!

By Kool Eats

It’s not very ap-peel-ling

Snack brand Fruit Roll-Ups has forewarned people on TikTok to not eat the plastic that the fruit leather is wrapped in after someone on the platform claimed that the plastic is edible.

Goldfish Crackers Wants Adults To Eat Their Childish Snack!

The video is one of several TikTok clips making the rounds about unique ways to eat the classic snack. In one, users freeze the Fruit Roll-Ups for an icy and sweet treat.

@fruitrollups #stitch with @hollyberry09 legal is making me clarify that you should not attempt to eat plastic #fruitrollup ♬ original sound – Fruit Roll-Ups

Fruit Roll-up released its own TikTok insisting that people should not eat the plastic wrap.

Related posts

Most Feel People Share Way Too Much On Social Media

Gen Z Drivers Say This Gesture Is A Bigger Insult Than Flipping The Bird

Bare Minimum Mondays! The New Trend that Gen Zs are all About!