Fruit Roll-Ups Legal Team Warns TikTok Fools Not to Eat The Plastic Wrapping

It’s not very ap-peel-ling

Snack brand Fruit Roll-Ups has forewarned people on TikTok to not eat the plastic that the fruit leather is wrapped in after someone on the platform claimed that the plastic is edible.

The video is one of several TikTok clips making the rounds about unique ways to eat the classic snack. In one, users freeze the Fruit Roll-Ups for an icy and sweet treat.

Fruit Roll-up released its own TikTok insisting that people should not eat the plastic wrap.